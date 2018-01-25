Briones principal at law firm

Cohen and Wolf PC has announced that Annmarie P. Briones has become a principal of the law firm. She joined the firm in 2015 and has been working at its offices in Bridgeport and Westport. The firm also has offices in Danbury and Orange.

Briones primarily practices in the area of family law representing parties in divorce, legal separation, custody and post-judgment dissolution matters.

She serves on the faculty of the National Institute of Trial Advocacy and is on the board of directors of St. Joseph Parenting Center Inc., a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization whose focus is to eliminate child abuse through parent education.

Briones is admitted to practice in Connecticut and New York, and is a member of the American, Connecticut, Regional and Greater Bridgeport Bar Associations. She has a bachelor’s degree from Fairfield University and earned her law degree from Pace University Law School.