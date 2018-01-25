Ewell promoted at Douglas Ellian

Greenwich native Scott Elwell has been named senior executive regional manager at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, overseeing the company’s six offices in the Connecticut and Westchester regions. He has been based at Elliman’s Greenwich office where, according to the company, he has been among the highest-producing agents under the age of 40. Elwell is 39.

Scott Durkin, Elliman’s president and COO, said, “His marketing acumen and diverse experience in a variety of real estate segments are critical factors in today’s real estate environment, making Scott an ideal addition to our management team as we continue our growth and expansion.”

Elwell holds degrees in economics and computer science from Trinity College in Hartford. He has an MBA with a concentration in real estate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.