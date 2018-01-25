Zizka joins law firm in Westport

Halloran & Sage in Westport has announced that attorney Michael Zizka has joined the law firm and will be involved with the municipal and land use practice groups.

Zizka served in various positions as town attorney, borough attorney, land use counsel and special counsel for 60 Connecticut municipalities. He also is experienced as a hydrogeologist and environmental analyst and worked for the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection. While with the state, he participated in more than 100 environmental reviews of proposed development projects, analyzing water quality, drainage and soil. Zizka authored two publications on land use and is a frequent lecturer on land use and environmental issues.

Halloran & Sage has offices in Westport, Danbury, New Haven, Hartford, Middletown, New London and Washington, D.C.