New board members at United Way

Six new members are now on the United Way of Western Connecticut board of directors. The United Way chapter serves 15 cities and towns in western Connecticut, including Danbury and Stamford.

“We are so pleased that this outstanding group of professionals have joined our board of directors,” said Kimberly Morgan, the organization’s CEO. “Each of these individuals brings their own passion for being involved in the work we are doing in our communities to support hard-working, struggling households. We look forward to having their experience and insights on our board.”

The new members are:

• Mark Ouellette, senior vice president of global operations at Pitney Bowes.

• Sonii Kollie of Kimberly-Clark Corp. where she is an environmental health and safety professional.

• Aaron Meyer, a managing director, portfolio manager and founding partner of the Man Group-GLG Silvermine investment and credit advisory firm.

• Natasha Williams, a managing partner of the N-Touch Strategies consulting firm that develops strategies to help businesses achieve goals.

• Eric Duenwald leads the treasury team for Synchrony Financial, responsible for funding and managing cash and market risk.

• Tamara Brown, director of sustainable development and community engagement at Praxair Inc.

United Way of Western Connecticut serves households across northern Fairfield County, southern Litchfield County and in the city of Stamford. It targets the areas of education, financial stability and health.