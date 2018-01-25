Firm’s partners elected to fellows program

Gary Klein and David Hardy, partners in the law firm Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP, which has offices in New Haven, Stamford, Waterbury, Litchfield and Southbury, have been elected to the Connecticut Bar Foundation’s James W. Cooper Fellows Program.

Now in its 22nd year, the program was established to honor the leading members of the legal profession and the judiciary in Connecticut. It works to promote a better understanding of the legal profession and the judicial system and to explore ways to improve the profession and the administration of justice in Connecticut. It is named in honor of James W. Cooper, who was a prominent New Haven attorney.

To be selected, attorneys must demonstrate superior legal ability and devotion to the welfare of the community, state and nation, as well as to the advancement of the legal profession.