Home Good Things Happening Fairfield Dancesport holds opening in Fairfield

Dancesport holds opening in Fairfield

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
In the center of the photo, surrounded by students, from left, Sergey Dementyev, Viktoriya Kolbenkova, Irina Gorshkov, Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau and Beverly Balaz, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.

Ballroom Dancesport Center held a grand opening at its new location within the Fairfield Sportsplex at 85 Mill Plain Road.

Various demonstrations, performances and free classes began at 11:30 a.m. and there was a formal ribbon cutting in the early afternoon. Leading the activities were Sergey Dementyev and Viktoriya Kolbenkova, the center’s co-managers and lead instructors who are ballroom dancing professionals and competitors.

“Dancing is a great way to relieve stress, meet new people and improve your overall mental and emotional well-being,” said Vladimir Gorshkov, who owns the business with his wife, Irina

Dementyev, Kolbenkova and the Gorshkovs are originally from St. Petersburg in Russia. They competed in numerous international dance sport championships. Another instructor, Dmitry Krasnyanskiy, originally from Moscow, was a finalist in several dance sport competitions in Russia and represented Russia numerous times in the world championships.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here