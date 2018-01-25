Dancesport holds opening in Fairfield

Ballroom Dancesport Center held a grand opening at its new location within the Fairfield Sportsplex at 85 Mill Plain Road.

Various demonstrations, performances and free classes began at 11:30 a.m. and there was a formal ribbon cutting in the early afternoon. Leading the activities were Sergey Dementyev and Viktoriya Kolbenkova, the center’s co-managers and lead instructors who are ballroom dancing professionals and competitors.

“Dancing is a great way to relieve stress, meet new people and improve your overall mental and emotional well-being,” said Vladimir Gorshkov, who owns the business with his wife, Irina.

Dementyev, Kolbenkova and the Gorshkovs are originally from St. Petersburg in Russia. They competed in numerous international dance sport championships. Another instructor, Dmitry Krasnyanskiy, originally from Moscow, was a finalist in several dance sport competitions in Russia and represented Russia numerous times in the world championships.