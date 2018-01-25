Gangemi appointed to arts board

Salvatore G. Gangemi, a partner in the Stamford law firm Murtha Cullina, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Palace Theatre Stamford Center for the Arts.

Stamford Center for the Arts owns two facilities: the renovated and restored historic Palace at 61 Atlantic St. and the Rich Forum at 307 Atlantic St.

The Rich Forum, which opened in 1992, is leased by NBCUniversal for television production.

Gangemi is a member of the Murtha Cullina litigation department and the labor and employment practice group.