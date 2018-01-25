Shipman & Goodwin expands

Shipman & Goodwin LLP, a multipractice law firm with 180 attorneys and offices in Connecticut, New York City and Washington, D.C., has added two attorneys in what it says is part of the strategic expansion of its national real estate and commercial finance practices.

Scott M. Gerard joins the firm as a partner in the business and finance and real estate practice groups. He focuses on commercial finance, corporate law and real estate. Kelly A. Trahan joins as counsel in the firm’s business and finance and real estate groups. She represents clients in the areas of commercial real estate, commercial financing and general corporate matters.

They will work at the firm’s Stamford and New York City offices. Both come to Shipman & Goodwin from the law firm Murtha Cullina.