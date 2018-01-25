Ribbon cutting at Tangoe

Shelton’s Mayor Mark Lauretti and Bob Irwin, CEO of Tangoe Inc., jointly cut the ceremonial ribbon formally opening Tangoe’s offices at 1 Waterview Drive in Shelton. The company, a global provider of telecom expense management solutions, combined its Orange and Sandy Hook operations at the new location.

With about 34,000 square feet of office space, the location provides employees with 174 workspaces, conference rooms, huddle spaces and more. The company indicated that it plans to continue growing the employee base in Shelton.

The space now occupied by Tangoe was designed by Perkins Eastman in 2010 for children’s clothing brand Carter’s, which relocated its Connecticut operations to Atlanta.

Tangoe says that nearly 50 percent of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of organizations worldwide use its Technology Expense Management products to increase productivity, reduce IT costs and improve data security. It says customer retention is 95 percent.