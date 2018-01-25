Immigration hits home

While the national discourse continues to call attention to the politics of U.S. immigration policy, the Fairfield Museum is opening an exhibition that highlights the experiences of refugees and immigrants who have built new lives in Fairfield County. It’s titled “An American Story: Finding Home in Fairfield County.” The exhibition opens Feb. 8 and runs through July 23 at the museum’s Spaght Gallery.

A series of photographic portraits and biographical narratives explore how eight individuals from Cambodia, Congo, Cuba, Hungary, India, Rwanda and Syria have rebuilt their lives locally.

The exhibition highlights how, in their quest for safety and opportunity, refugees and immigrants from around the world have added to the fabric of communities.

An opening reception is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 at which individuals will be recognized for sharing their diverse experiences. The opening will include remarks by Jack Leslie, a strategic communications executive, political consultant and international development activist, on the current status of immigration in the U. S. The reception is open to the public.

The Fairfield Museum’s website is at fairfieldhistory.org.