Jennings named a Houlihan manager

Katherine Jennings has been appointed manager of the Millbrook office of real estate brokerage Houlihan Lawrence. She will oversee a team of 35 agents who cover Dutchess, Columbia, Ulster and Greene counties in New York and Litchfield County in Connecticut.

The company points to her deep roots in Westchester and the Hudson Valley. She and her husband founded the Croton Sailing School and worked in real estate and with horses in North Salem. Jennings has been involved in various community organizations, including Old Chatham Hunt Club, Columbia Land Conservancy and Albany Berkshire Ballet.

“Despite some concerns about the new tax code, I think we will continue to see growth in country properties focused on the farm-to-table movement, small-scale farming and the beauty of the Hudson Valley,” Jennings said.