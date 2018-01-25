Board changes at WCF

The Westchester Community Foundation has elected Dale Akinla II, a financial adviser and wealth management professional, as chair of the foundation’s board. Akinla has been a member of the board since 2012.

Three new members were also elected to the board. They are Sarah Jones-Maturo, president of RM Friedland LLC, Antoinette Klatzky of the Eileen Fisher Community Foundation and Eileen Fisher Leadership Institute, and Ruth Suzman, who also serves on other local and national nonprofit and foundation boards.

In 2017, the organization awarded $2.1 million in grants to local nonprofits with an additional $4.4 million distributed through donor-advised funds.