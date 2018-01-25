Palmer joins Rand

Rand Commercial, which handles commercial real estate, multifamily residential housing, development marketing, land sales and development, condo conversion and corporate relocation has announced that Gary Palmer has joined its White Plains office as a licensed real estate salesperson.

Previously, Palmer helped his family run the Accord Speedway in Ulster County and managed the track’s day-to-day operations throughout the spring and summer.

Paul Adler, regional manager for Rand Commercial, said, “Over the years, Gary has committed himself to his family’s business and because the Rand companies are family-run as well, he understands how important that element is to us.”