Chamber Foundation receives $10K grant

The Chamber Foundation Inc., the nonprofit affiliate of the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce, has received a $10,000 grant from State Farm to support The Youth Leadership Program. It’s a program designed to develop the academic, social and life skills of area youth.

The first year of Youth Leadership is designed for sophomores and leads the students through the formation of their own company. They learn the intricacies of running a business. During the second year, as juniors, the students participate in college/real world preparation.

Sophomores complete eight hours of community service and juniors complete a 20-hour internship based on career interests.

Youth Leadership is a collaborative effort with area school districts and is open to any student from any school or district within Dutchess County, including home-schooled students, and is sponsored by The Gap Inc. with support from IBM Corp. and State Farm.