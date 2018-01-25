Kaidanow heads Holocaust center board

Attorney Joseph Kaidanow has been named as the chairperson of the board of directors of the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center, which is based in White Plains. He has served on the board for 10 years.

“The environment we find ourselves in today makes it vitally important to combat prejudice, intolerance and bigotry. We must teach our children to stand up for themselves as well as others, and to be upstanders who defend the right of everyone to live in peace and with dignity,” Kaidanow said.

He is a principal of Arkaid LLC, which invests in, manages and provides consulting services for both commercial and residential property. Kaidanow is also a principal and president of Facilities Management and Relocation, a commercial and residential brokerage company.

His parents, Jerry and Ellen Kaidanow, survived the Holocaust.

The mission of the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust to support the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect.