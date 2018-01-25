Lyss promoted at NRDC

National Realty & Development Corp. (NRDC) in Purchase has announced the promotion of Harrison Lyss to managing director of real estate operations. Lyss first joined NRDC in 2016. In his new position, he will be working on projects that include leasing, creating property operating efficiencies, construction project review and reporting, financing and tech initiatives.

“Harrison has distinguished himself as a team player aiding in all units of the company,” company President John G. Orrico said.

Lyss had worked as a property manager for GHP, the office building division of Houlihan-Parnes Realtors in White Plains.

The NRDC portfolio is composed of 78 projects in 14 states.