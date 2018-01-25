SCORE scores big

The Westchester Chapter of SCORE, based at 120 Bloomingdale Road in White Plains, has been awarded platinum status for the fourth year in a row by the national organization. That’s the highest rating for local chapters of the nonprofit.

To earn the platinum award, a chapter must perform well in more than 20 categories. SCORE district directors review all chapters annually.

“All of our volunteers are very proud that our chapter has achieved Platinum status for the fourth consecutive year,” said Richard Feldman, SCORE Westchester chairman. “We are even more proud, however, of our clients’ achievements and the growth of their businesses.”

During the past 12 months, the number of volunteer small-business mentors involved with SCORE Westchester has increased by 15 percent. These business mentors provided services to more than 900 individual clients. More than 4,700 individuals attended more than 90 educational workshops.