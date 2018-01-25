Home Good Things Happening Westchester Sterling is new cardiovascular chief

Sterling is new cardiovascular chief

Jason Sperling.

Jason Sperling has joined Health Quest Medical Practice as chief of cardiovascular surgery for Health Quest’s four hospitals, Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel and Sharon Hospital in Connecticut. Sperling will be based in Poughkeepsie.

Among other things, he plans to establish a comprehensive thoracic aorta program, genetics research, advanced interventions, including the David procedure, off-pump coronary bypass and minimally invasive approaches to dealing with persistent atrial fibrillation.

Sperling had been with Health ONE in Denver, Colorado, where he served as both the director of cardiac surgery and medical director of cardiovascular services.

