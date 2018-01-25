Reading kits honor Dr. King

To mark Dr. Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 15, volunteers assembled more than 2,000 reading kits for the United Way of Westchester and Putnam that will go to low-income children to encourage reading.

Girl Scout Amelia Chikota of Chappaqua Troop 1033 worked with United Way to organize the event as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project. More than 200 volunteers participated in the event at the Girl Scout Heart of the Hudson offices in Pleasantville. Chikota said, “Every person who came to the event played a vital role in helping local underprivileged children.”

Alana Sweeny, president and CEO of United Way, said, “More than 60 percent of low-income households do not have one children’s book in the home. The ability to read is a make or break factor in a child’s future success in school and beyond.”