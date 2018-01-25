Hoping to hear ‘you’re hired’

It was quite the opposite of an apprentice television show with someone shouting, “You’re fired!” On Jan. 22, real people who want to become real apprentices were honored by Westchester County Executive George Latimer at the county office building in White Plains. Latimer gave certificates of completion to 10 members of the first class of the Don Bosco/P2A Pre-Apprenticeship Pilot Program.

Don Bosco Workers Inc. in Port Chester provides a job bank, advocates for worker rights and helps workers develop job skills. P2A (Pathways 2 Apprenticeship) is a nonprofit that works with unions to create apprenticeship opportunities for those from low-income areas.

More than 100 candidates applied for the four weeks of instruction, which focused on job readiness as well as developing other necessary skills to enter the unionized construction industry.

Latimer honored the program for its innovation and success in workforce development and called for the creation of more of programs of this type in Westchester County.