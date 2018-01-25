Vince McMahon to reportedly launch new football league

Vince McMahon, founder and chairman of Stamford-headquartered WWE, is reportedly preparing to launch a new professional football league.

According to an ESPN report, McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment issued a media advisory for a “major sports announcement” later today. Last month, WWE filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission declaring McMahon’s intention to sell approximately $100 million in stock to fund Alpha Entertainment, which the filing described as a company whose investment strategy will include professional football.

This would be McMahon’s second foray into football – his WWE Properties International and NBC co-owned the XFL, an eight-team league which played a single season in 2001 before shutting down as a ratings and financial failure. Alpha Entertainment has filed trademarks for the XFL name, but it is not certain if that will be used in a new football league.