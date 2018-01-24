Stephan Fuesti-Molnar named Henkel Consumer Goods president

Stephan Fuesti-Molnar has been named president of Henkel Consumer Goods and

regional head of Laundry and Home Care North America. As president, Fuesti-Molnar is responsible for Henkel’s North American Consumer Goods business comprising its Laundry and Home Care and Beauty Care brands.

He succeeds Jens-Martin Schwaerzler, who has been appointed to the Henkel management board as executive vice president of Beauty Care.

Fuesti-Molnar has been with Henkel since 2009, most recently as president of German operations and general manager of Henkel’s Laundry and Home Care business. Prior to joining Henkel, he held various leadership positions in international consumer goods companies.

A native of Germany, Fuesti-Molnar will be based at Henkel’s new North American Consumer Goods headquarters in Stamford.