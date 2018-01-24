Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors installs new president, officers

The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors installed Barry Kramer, co-owner of Westchester Choice Realty Inc. in Scarsdale, as its president for 2018.

Renee Zurlo, associate broker with BHG Rand Realty in Central Valley, was re-elected as president of the Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service. Zurlo has served as president for the past two years.





“I am proud to have Barry and Renee at the helms of our organizations, and we’re looking forward to seeing great things from both of them this year,” said Richard Haggerty, HGAR CEO.



Kramer has worked in real estate since 1997, when he joined an independent real estate office in Scarsdale as a salesperson. He opened Westchester Choice Realty in 2008 with his husband and co-owner, John Crittenden, and in 2016, they opened their second office in Hartsdale.



Zurlo started her real estate career in 1994 as a licensed salesperson before transitioning into management and training. She serves as a regional manager for Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty.



Other Hudson Gateway Association executive officers instated include Ron Garafalo of John Lease Realtors in Middletown as president-elect for 2019; John Olivero of Griffith Olivero in Goshen as regional vice president, Orange County; Jennifer Mallory of Keller Williams Hudson Valley in New City as regional vice president, Rockland County; Myriam Ramos of Keller Williams Realty Partner in Yorktown Heights as regional vice president, Westchester and Putnam Counties; Clayton Livingston of Coldwell Banker in Croton-on-Hudson as regional vice president, Westchester and Putnam Counties; Gail Fattizzi of Westchester Real Estate Inc. in Somers as secretary/ and treasurer; and Dorothy Botsoe of Dorothy Jensen Realty, Inc. in White Plains as immediate past president.





For the Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, executive officers include Chirag Shah of Gateway Realty Corp. of New York in Mamaroneck as vice president; Nancy Kennedy of Houlihan Lawrence Inc. in Croton-on-Hudson as treasurer; Jeff Farnell of John J. Lease Realtors Inc. in Newburgh as secretary and Leah Caro of Park Sterling Realty in Bronxville as immediate past president.



Officers were welcomed to their new positions at the Scarsdale Golf Club in Hartsdale on Jan. 18.

The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors nonprofit trade association with almost 11,000 members in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Orange counties, as well as the Bronx and Manhattan. It is the second largest Realtor association in New York.

The Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, owned by Hudson Gateway Association, features roughly 20,000 properties in the Bronx, Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties.