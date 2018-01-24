Conn. state Rep. Jason Rojas to propose adding 4 cents to gas tax

State Rep. Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford), co-chair of the House Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, said that he will propose adding 4 cents per gallon to Connecticut’s gas tax to ensure that major transportation projects around the state can go forward.

Earlier this month, Gov. Dannel Malloy and Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker indefinitely postponed hundreds of transportation-related projects totaling $4.3 billion until new revenue is appropriated for the Special Transportation Fund. The fund is on pace to be insolvent by 2020, according to Malloy’s administration.

The state’s retail gasoline tax is at a flat 25 cents per gallon. Rojas said that adding four cents per gallon would not solve the transportation fund problem, but emphasized that some kind of action must be taken during the pending legislative session, which begins Feb. 7.

Meanwhile, a new AAA poll of 980 Connecticut drivers found that 47 percent favor electronic tolls as the best option for transportation funding, while 16 percent said they would support an increase in federal and state gas taxes instead of tolls. Five percent said they would pay a fee based on the annual number of miles they drive.

The poll also found that 30 percent did not agree with any of the options, while 2 percent didn’t believe any funding is needed.