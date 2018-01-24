Connecticut home sales down in December, but up for the year

Single-family residential home sales in Connecticut during December were down 11.4 percent on a year-over-year basis, according to new data from Connecticut Realtors.

A total of 2,646 units were sold last month, compared with 2,987 in December 2016. The single-family residential home median sales price in December was $247,500, up from $245,000 one year earlier.

For 2017 as a whole, Connecticut’s single-family residential home median sales price was $255,000, up from $251,500 in 2016. Single-family residential home sales in Connecticut increased year-over-year, with 36,621 units sold in 2017 compared with 36,025 in 2016.

Sales in townhouses and condominiums in Connecticut in December were lower year-over-year with 679 units sold last month compared to 698 in December 2016. Townhouses and condominiums median sales price was $164,000 for December, slightly higher than the $162,500 price recorded in that same time period in 2016.

The median sales price for Connecticut townhouses and condominiums in 2017 was $165,000, up from $159,900 in 2016. Sales in Connecticut increased with 8,896 units sold in 2017 versus 8,483 in 2016.