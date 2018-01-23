Cyndi Lauper’s Stamford house sells after nine months on the market

Girls may just want to have fun, but sometimes they have to do it for a lot less than they’d hoped. At least that’s the case for singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper, whose North Stamford home has sold for $804,625 – considerably less than the $1.25 million she was originally asking, according to realtor.com.

The composer of “True Colors,” “She-Bop” and the music for Broadway’s long-running “Kinky Boots” had originally listed the 3,885-square-foot house at 250 Saddle Hill Road in May 2017. Its price was reduced in July to $1.075 million and again in August to $935,000.

The house, which is on 1.58 acres, has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. A guest cottage on the premises was used as a music studio.