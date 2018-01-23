Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau elected head of MetroCOG

Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau has been unanimously elected chairman of the Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments.

MetroCOG is a multidiscipline, regional planning organization with six member communities — Fairfield, Bridgeport, Easton, Trumbull, Monroe, and Stratford. The chief elected official of each member municipality serves as part of the governing body of the council. Tetreau previously served as its secretary.

As one of nine planning regions in the state, MetroCOG is responsible for planning, project management, services and programs related to transportation, economic development, land use, housing, public facilities, open space, environment and energy for the region.

The town of Fairfield has benefited from MetroCOG’s support, advocacy and assistance with funding on a number of projects, with recent examples including the Black Rock Turnpike Safety Study, pedestrian improvements to King Highway, partial or full bridge replacements and resurfacing andsafety improvements along the Merritt Parkway.

Additionally, many town departments cross-reference key data and provide information to the public using a Geographic Information System, a mapping technology that allows interaction with a variety of maps and data sources. Fairfield’s GIS is provided by MetroCOG and funded through the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management.

“State and federal woes make it more important than ever to ensure a strong regional alliance to bolster Fairfield and the Greater Bridgeport area,” Tetreau said. “I look forward to helping our communities continue to receive funding for key projects that benefit us all.”