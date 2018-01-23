First County Bank is opening its first full-service branch in Fairfield, which it says will

provide more convenient banking services to its customers within Lower Fairfield County. The new branch, at 1312 Post Road, diagonally across from the Fairfield Library, is due to open in early February following completion of renovations.

The Fairfield branch’s retail staff will be led by Branch Manager Benedict Peter and Assistant Branch Manager Iliana Nikolova. Also on-site will be bankers specializing in business banking and residential lending. Investment and trust services will be provided by First County Advisors, the wealth management division of First County Bank.