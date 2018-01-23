Stamford’s Tourmaline Partners opens office in Australia

Stamford institutional trading services firm Tourmaline Partners is opening its first office in Australia. The office in Sydney will be headed by Managing Directors James Santo and Neil Hetherington, both of whom joined Tourmaline from Northern Trust.

“Having boots on the ground helps us better support clients in the region as well as those trading Asia-Pacific markets from Europe and North America,” said Tourmaline CEO Aaron Hantman.

“Having access to leading industry algorithmic tools, dark pools and over 350 global brokers will be paramount in representing our clients,” added Hetherington, who is responsible for executing trades within the Asia-Pacific region.

In addition to Stamford and Sydney, Tourmaline also has an office in London.