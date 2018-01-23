David Goulden named new CFO at Priceline Group

The Priceline Group has named David Goulden as executive vice president and CFO, effective March 1. Goulden will succeed Daniel J. Finnegan, who announced his retirement as CFO in 2017 after 14 years with the Norwalk-headquartered company.

Goulden was previously president of Dell Technologies’ Infrastructure Solutions Group. Before that, he joined EMC Corp. in 2002 serving as executive vice president of global marketing and business development and was later promoted to CFO. EMC Corp. was acquired by Dell in 2015. Prior to his time at EMC, Goulden was president and chief operating officer for the Americas and Asia Pacific at Amsterdam-based Getronics, a role he assumed after Getronics`1999 acquisition of Wang Global, where he served as president of the company’s U.S. operations.

Goulden grew up in Manchester, England, and attained a bachelor’s degree in physics at Durham University and a master’s degree in business administration at Cranfield School of Management.