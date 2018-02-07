Dr. Seah Lim named hematology director at WMC Cancer Institute

Dr. Seah Lim has been appointed medical director of hematology and associate chief of the division of hematology and hemostasis in the department of medicine at Westchester Medical Center’s Cancer Institute in Valhalla.

In his new role, Lim, a Great Neck resident, will oversee hematology services at the cancer institute and will also serve as associate program director of the hospital’s hematology/oncology fellowship program, Westchester Medical Center officials recently announced.

Board certified in hematology and internal medicine, Lim most recently served as director of hematology at Rhode Island Hospital and professor of medicine at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School. He has also held appointments in Pittsburgh; Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Amarillo, Texas, where he helped to create a nonprofit foundation to provide support for cancer patients who faced challenges accessing care.

The new hematology director’s particular medical interests include hematologic malignancies, stem cell transplantation and sickle cell disease. Hospital officials said Lim was drawn to his field by a passion for helping others and in his practice emphasizes the importance not only of caring for the patient medically, but also understanding the emotional and financial strains a diagnosis can place on patients and their families.

Lim earned his medical and undergraduate degrees from the Aberdeen University School of Medicine in the United Kingdom and a Ph.D. from the University of Wales College of Medicine. He completed fellowships at Queen Elizabeth Medical Centre in Birmingham, University College in London and Cambridge University, as well as a residency in internal medicine at Aberdeen Teaching Hospitals in Scotland.