WCHN teams with Connecticut Children’s Medical Center on pediatric care

Western Connecticut Health Network (WCHN) has launched a partnership with Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, with the latter’s pediatric hospitalists and physician assistants now offering inpatient care for children at Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital, while neonatologists will start caring for babies at each hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit this summer.

Pediatric patients from the two hospitals can also access Connecticut Children’s main campus in Hartford.

“Aligning with Connecticut Children’s exemplifies how WCHN is collaborating with leading health care experts to ensure we can offer the greatest care possible,” said John M. Murphy, president and CEO of WCHN. “Bringing Connecticut Children’s to our community hospitals enables us to deliver extraordinary pediatric care and achieve the best outcomes for every family and the children they cherish,”

“We are looking forward to expanding our evidence-based, state-of-the-art care to families in western Connecticut,” said Anand Sekaran, division head of Hospital Medicine at Connecticut Children’s. “We are excited to align with WCHN and progress our mission to make children in Connecticut the healthiest in the country.”