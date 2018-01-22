Aetna’s new enhanced health plan available at 3 Fairfield County hospitals

Aetna has introduced an enhanced accountable care health plan, Aetna Whole Health Value Care Alliance and Trinity Health of New England, “designed to provide employers with a value-based health care option to increase quality and improve the patient experience while driving efficiency and controlling costs.”

Since 2016, Aetna has offered an accountable care plan that includes the Value Care Alliance and its six hospitals – Danbury Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, New Milford Hospital, Griffin Hospital in Derby and Middlesex Hospital in Middletown – as well as nearly 1,800 affiliated doctors in Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties.

The expanded plan also now provides access to ProHealth Physicians and its more than 350 doctors in 90 locations statewide.

Employers who choose Aetna Whole Health for their health plan will now be able to leverage Trinity Health of New England’s more than 900 physicians in more than 200 practices and four hospitals, including Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford.

The plans, according to Aetna, feature a new model of health care delivery designed to offer:

enhanced coordination of care between doctors and other care providers;

improved patient experience through best-in-class care management programs;

use of advanced technology that delivers actionable data and quality information to providers;

lower overall out-of-pocket costs for members who see providers that are part of the Aetna Whole Health network; and

better health care outcomes for patients.

Aetna said it is working with health care organizations nationwide to develop plans and services that support value-driven, patient-centered care for health care consumers. Nationally today, more than 7 million Aetna members receive care from doctors “committed to the value-based approach,” with approximately 53 percent of Aetna claims payments going to doctors and providers who practice value-based care.