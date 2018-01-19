Solar energizes Trumbull schools

Greenskies Renewable Energy LLC in Middletown has completed the installation of solar arrays at four schools in Trumbull. The solar panels and other projects are expected to save the school system about $800,000 a year. The panels are at Madison Middle School, Hillcrest Middle School, Trumbull High School and Frenchtown Elementary School.

“Trumbull was faced with 50-year-old boilers, pneumatic controls and standard T-8 (fluorescent) lighting in seven of our 10 schools,” said Mark Deming, director of facilities for Trumbull schools.

In addition to the solar arrays, which were funded by Greenskies with no upfront cost, Trumbull invested approximately $6 million in LED lighting retrofits, seven new building management systems, nine boiler room renovations and four building retrofits.

“Not only do the schools ‘go green’ and improve the environment, but they also allow Trumbull to redirect savings into other important programs and services,” said Stanley Chin, president and CEO of Greenskies and the Clean Focus group, which owns Greenskies. Clean Focus is involved in solar power in the U.S., China and Taiwan.

The solar panel installations will be owned and operated by Clean Focus.