Torres earns CVA designation

Collene Torres, CPA and supervisor at Reynolds + Rowella, an accounting and consulting firm in New Canaan, has successfully completed the certification process with the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts to earn the Certified Valuation Analyst designation.

The designation is granted to qualified individuals who have demonstrated their understanding of theory and the application of skills in the field of private company business valuation.

“Having the tools to value a business allows me to view my clients’ businesses from more than just a tax perspective,” said Torres.