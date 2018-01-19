Westport to host Maker Faire

The largest single-day event held in downtown Westport has been scheduled to return this year on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s called Maker Faire and this will be its seventh year. There is no admission charge.

“This year, our theme is #WeAreConnecticut where we will spotlight the people, places and organizations that make Connecticut a great place to live and work,” said Mark Mathias, founder and co-chair of Maker Faire Westport. “We want to showcase the best of Connecticut and the surrounding areas.”

Attendees can expect to see up to five stages where there will be panel discussions and demonstrations. The PlasmaBot, the world’s largest glass and plasma marionette, will be unveiled. Returning are the Nerdy Derby and 3-D printers. The organizers expect at least 12,000 to attend.

Alex Giannini, manager of experiential learning at the Westport Library and co-chair of the event, said, “Each year we are amazed by the growing impact Maker Faire Westport is having in our community.”

Maker Faire Westport began in 2011 as the first official Maker Faire event in Connecticut. It has grown to become Connecticut’s largest event focused on creativity and innovation.

Maker Faire Westport is produced by Remarkable STEAM Inc. in partnership with the Westport Library. Remarkable STEAM Inc., is a Connecticut nonprofit that promotes innovation and creativity in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.