New maintenance company in Norwalk

City Wide, a management company in the building maintenance industry based in Kansas City, is opening an office in Norwalk to serve commercial properties throughout Southwest Connecticut.

Wilton resident Susan Mais owns and operates the new office alongside her daughter Jennifer, who will serve as a facility services manager. City Wide business is at 37 North Ave. and is expected to host a grand opening in February.

Prior to opening City Wide, Susan Mais worked for more than 20 years in the telecommunications, banking and energy utility industries with senior leadership positions at MCI Telecommunications, Nextel and Gillette.

Founded in 1961, City Wide contracts with independent contractors to give clients access to dozens of interior and exterior services.