Billie Jean King will give keynote

Billie Jean King, who became a legendary tennis champion, winning 20 titles at Wimbledon and more in her career, also has been a champion for human rights and equality. In 2009, King received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor, from President Obama for her advocacy on behalf of women and the LGBTQ community.

The Fairfield County Community Foundation has announced that King will be the keynote speaker at its April 5 luncheon at the Hyatt Regency in Greenwich. The luncheon carries the title “Courage to Create Change,” and is helping the foundation mark the 20th anniversary of its Fund for Women & Girls.

Fund for Women & Girls over the years has worked to secure the safety and health of women and girls throughout Fairfield County.

Last year, the fund awarded $860,000 in grants to 27 organizations.

“Our pioneers were women with great vision who challenged the status quo. We are grateful for their foresight and commitment to the establishment of a fund that is making a profound difference in the lives of so many, and we look forward to honoring them and our many steadfast supporters with our special guest Billie Jean King,” said Tricia Hyacinth, director of the fund.

Tickets are available at fccfoundation.org or 203-750-3200. For sponsorship information, email Hyacinth at thyacinth@fccfoundation.org.