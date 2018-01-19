Live music series in Norwalk

Norwalk Now, a collaborative marketing group composed of businesses throughout Norwalk’s urban core, is gearing up for its first self-produced event, Norwalk City Limits, Jan 24 to Jan 28. The five-day event will feature local talent performing at participating Norwalk Now restaurants, shops and attractions.

“Norwalk Now takes every form of exposure, including social media, print and digital platforms, direct marketing to consumers and events, and works together as a cohesive team to further promote individual businesses, as well as the town of Norwalk as a whole,” said Linda Kavanagh, the organization’s director.

Norwalk Now restaurants will offer “City Grub” promotional menus and pricing. Norwalk City Limits will also hold a social media contest in search of spirited City Limits Groupies.

Sponsored by the Norwalk Parking Authority, Norwalk Now is a nonprofit managed by MaxEx Public Relations LLC.