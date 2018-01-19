DiScala named president of Sedona Group

Sedona Group, a real estate asset management business in Norwalk, has announced the appointment of John DiScala as president of the firm. DiScala will be responsible for the overall operations of the Sedona Group portfolio of owned and managed real estate assets.

He represents the third generation of the DiScala family in the real estate asset management business. M.F. DiScala & Co. also is based in Norwalk.

Sedona Group recently has expanded into Kentucky, Virginia and Florida, and now manages 60 properties in 27 cities and 11 states.