Elmslie on staff of staffing firm

Erica Elmslie of Fairfield is now a recruiting associate at Mackey & Guasco Staffing LLC in Southport. She joined the firm last year as an intern and recruiting assistant. She will be responsible for supporting the continued growth of the temporary division as well as assisting with business operations, marketing efforts and social media.

“I’m thrilled that Erica has decided to join the team on a permanent basis. In a short time, she’s made great contributions in the areas of recruiting and social media and I’m confident that she will continue to flourish in her new role,” said Lu Guasco, a partner in the firm.

Mackey and Guasco is a direct-hire, contract and temporary recruiting firm that services clients ranging in size from two employees to more than 5,000 throughout Connecticut and New York.