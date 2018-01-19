2018 economic outlook breakfast

What’s the economic outlook for 2018? There may be some answers when the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Economic Outlook Breakfast at the Brooklawn Country Club, 500 Algonquin Road in Fairfield on Jan. 24 with a snow date of Jan. 25.

The guest speakers are John Traynor of People’s United Bank and Fairfield’s First Selectman Mike Tetreau. Traynor is expected to give an overview about the current national and state economy and what the trends may be for the year ahead.

Traynor is the chief economic strategist for the bank. He directs the overall investment process and has responsibility for the work of the various investment committees. He appears regularly on CNBC, Nightly Business Report and Fox Business News.

Tetreau, in addition to being first selectman, is chair of the Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments and a board member of the Connecticut Council of Municipalities.

“People are always curious about the direction of our economy as we begin a new year,” said Beverly A. Balaz, president of the chamber. Reservations can be made through the chamber at 203-255-1011 or online at FairfieldCTChamber.com.