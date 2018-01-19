Four promotions at law firm

Stamford law firm Finn Dixon & Herling has announced the election of two new partners and the promotion of two others to the position of counsel.

Evan Cohen is one of the new partners. He litigates cases in federal and state courts and counsels clients in connection with investigations conducted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission and FINRA. He lives in Darien.

Adam Mendelowitz, the second new partner, focuses his practice on executive compensation, employee benefits and employment matters, principally in the context of mergers, acquisitions and other corporate transactions. He is a resident of Rye, New York.

Tony Miodonka, assuming the role of counsel, focuses on complex commercial litigation, corporate bankruptcy and bankruptcy litigation, internal and regulatory investigations, employment disputes, and appeals. Miodonka is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, in which he served on active duty from 1996 to 2004. He lives in Easton.

Heather Rahilly, also named counsel, practices general corporate law with a focus on mergers and acquisitions. She is a resident of Weston.