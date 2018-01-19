Shelton’s Fountain Square development reduced from 11 to 8 buildings

Fountain Square, a proposed development at 801 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton has been reduced from 11 to eight buildings.

Shelton’s Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended that the proposed development on the 19-acre site, once home to the United Illuminating Western Service Center, remove the three buildings – meant to be a pair of retail stores and a coffee shop – before the project moves ahead.

The original Fountain Square proposal involved a four-story, 123-room hotel; a 14,200-square-foot pharmacy with a drive through; 13,200 square feet of office space; 32,600 square feet of retail; a bank; three restaurants and the coffee shop.

A revised plan from architect Patrick Rose of Fairfield’s Rose Tiso and Co. LLC and Fountain Square LLC, a group of New Jersey developers, could be presented as early as next month.