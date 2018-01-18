Longtime Wilton retailer Chou Chou moving to Rowayton

Wilton store Chou Chou is leaving its longtime home for smaller digs in Rowayton.

The store, which sells shoes, clothes and accessories, had been at 21 River Road for 17 years. With the expiration of its latest five-year lease with Kimco Realty, it made the decision to relocate to be closer to the homes of co-owners Kathy and Katie Sanford. While Chou Chou’s Wilton space was about 3,000 square feet, its new location at 165 Rowayton Ave. is 900 square feet.

The Wilton location is in the midst of a liquidation sale. The Rowayton store is expected to open this spring.