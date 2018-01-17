Elite Airways announces direct flights from White Plains to Myrtle Beach

Elite Airways LLC announced today that it will offer nonstop flights from Westchester County Airport in White Plains to Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina.

Beginning on April 5, flights will run on Thursdays and Sundays, with early-bird fares starting at $199 each way.

The airline will also offer Thursday and Sunday direct flights from Albany International Airport to Myrtle Beach.

Elite Airways said in a statement that the new routes mark an expanded presence in the popular vacation destination in South Carolina.

Elite Airways President John Pearsall said the company is pleased to expand its presence in White Plains and Myrtle Beach and believes “this is a win-win for passengers looking to enjoy world-class vacation getaways.”

Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners. Passengers onboard the pet-friendly airline receive free snacks and beverages, one free checked bag and no ticketing change fees.



Founded in 2006, Elite Airways provides charter and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean and South America. Based in Portland, Maine, the airline also offers flights from White Plains to Sarasota and Vero in Florida.