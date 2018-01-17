Sacred Heart University completes new residence hall

Sacred Heart University has completed the transformation of Pierre Toussaint Hall, a 69,000-square-foot, $21.6 million residential complex. Formerly Bennett Hall, the five-story building is the university’s newest undergraduate dormitory on the school’s upper quadrangle of the main campus, creating the first component of a residential village that will provide additional on-campus housing.

Designed by architectural firm The SLAM Collaborative, the new hall at the university in Fairfield features two- and four-bedroom student suites as well as an apartment for the resident director. SLAM’s design approach required the demolition of one-story apartments that surrounded the facility and replaced the dense building exterior.

The Pierre Toussaint Hall is part of a planned development project, marking the first phase of a six-building residential complex master plan led by SLAM.