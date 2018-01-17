Law firm Tooher, Wocl & Leydon becomes Wocl Leydon LLC

The Stamford law firm Tooher, Wocl & Leydon LLC has renamed itself Wocl Leydon LLC, concluding a rebranding effort that began last June.

The firm was founded in 1991 and concentrates on cases involving automobile and trucking accidents, personal injuries, medical malpractice and product liability litigation. In addition to its new name, the firm stated that it underwent an “intensive six-month long brand development project” to determine better ways for enhancing its commitment to customer service.

“Investing in the future while preserving our ties to the past is very much at the heart of who we are,” Managing Partner Nick Wocl said. “We are an extremely client-centric firm that has invested in the latest case management software with texting capabilities and a client portal for better client communication, yet we are also very traditional and family oriented.”