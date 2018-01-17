Greenwich exec Ned Lamont announces candidacy for governor

Greenwich business executive Ned Lamont has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Lamont, who declared his candidacy in an email message to supporters and a YouTube video, stressed a private-sector approach to running government.

“Business people are measured by their results and Connecticut needs results right now,” he said. “We’ve got to change how we do businesses. More good-paying jobs, more companies moving into Connecticut that attract talent, more leaders willing to come together to find common ground, fix our budget, and get our state moving again. We have serious issues to address and our leaders will need to tell the truth about how we are going to solve our biggest problems.”

This is the third time that Lamont, the founder and chairman of Lamont Digital Systems, has sought elected office. In 2006, Lamont scored an upset victory over incumbent U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman in the Democratic primary for Connecticut’s Senate seat, but Lieberman won re-election running as an independent. He spent $9 million of his own money as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2010, but lost to Stamford Mayor Dannel P. Malloy, who went on to win the race.