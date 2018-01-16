Norwegian Air to end international flights from Bradley Airport

Norwegian Air, the low-cost carrier that began service between Bradley International Airport and Edinburgh, Scotland, last June will shut down this route on March 25. The airline will maintain its service from Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York.

The airline, a subsidiary of Norwegian Air Shuttle, stated that its decision was based on tax policies in Scotland.

“The decision to pull the route, along with decreasing service to Edinburgh from other United States airports, is due to the Scottish government’s postponement of a reduction to air passenger taxes,” said Anders Lindstrom, director of communications for the airline’s U.S. operations. “Following Norwegian’s launch of affordable trans-Atlantic routes from the U.S. to Edinburgh last year, the prospect of a reduction in air passenger taxes meant we had been planning for continued future growth to Scotland.”

The Connecticut Airport Authority reported that 7,800 people flew on the Bradley-Edinburgh route between June and November. With the termination of Norwegian Air’s flights, the only European carrier flying from the Windsor Locks airport will be Aer Lingus’ service to Dublin, Ireland.